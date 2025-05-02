Historical child sex offences denied by Wigan borough 54-year-old
A borough man has denied committing a series of child sex offences dating back 35 years.
Ian Thompson, 54, of Tensing Avenue, Atherton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to five charges of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 and one of inciting a girl under 14 to commit an act of gross indecency.
The offences are all alleged to have happened between June 1990 and April 1991 and involved the same girl.
He has yet to answer to a further charge of inciting a girl to commit an act of gross indecency.
Due to court backlogs, a trial date of April 12 2027 was fixed.