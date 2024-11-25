Historical Wigan child sex abuse trial only set for 2027
Christopher Bradley, of Thicknesse Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with four counts of gross indecency with a girl aged between eight and 13 in the years 1998 to 2002 and three counts of indecently assaulting a boy between the ages of eight and 11 by sexual touching in the years 2004 to 2008.
Bradley has yet to be arraigned but the court was told that he would be pleading not guilty at the next hearing.
That will be a pre-trial preparation hearing on May 19 2026, with the trial scheduled to begin on January 18 2027.
The defendant is on bail until then.