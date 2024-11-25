Historical Wigan child sex abuse trial only set for 2027

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST

A trial date of early 2027 has been set for a Wigan 63-year-old facing a series of child sex abuse allegations, some dating back more than 20 years.

Christopher Bradley, of Thicknesse Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with four counts of gross indecency with a girl aged between eight and 13 in the years 1998 to 2002 and three counts of indecently assaulting a boy between the ages of eight and 11 by sexual touching in the years 2004 to 2008.

Bradley has yet to be arraigned but the court was told that he would be pleading not guilty at the next hearing.

That will be a pre-trial preparation hearing on May 19 2026, with the trial scheduled to begin on January 18 2027.

The defendant is on bail until then.

