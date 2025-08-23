A homeless man has appeared in court charged with stealing from shops 10 times.

Scott Darbyshire, 35, is accused of the theft of food on several occasions, along with bike accessories and hair straighteners.

The 10 thefts are alleged to have happened at several shops, including the Asda filling station in Billinge and Next and Evans Cycles on Robin Retail Park, between February and April.

He has not yet entered pleas and will next appear before Wigan magistrates on September 19.

He was remanded on conditional bail.