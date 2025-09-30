Homeless man awaits punishment for stealing from Wigan supermarket and racist behaviour
A homeless man has admitted stealing from a Wigan shop and racist behaviour.
Thomas McSpirit, 31, pleaded guilty to the theft of spirits worth £50 from Sainsbury’s, in Marus Bridge, on February 28.
He also confessed to a racially aggravated public order offence on the same day, where he used abusive words or behaviour towards a man, intending to cause him harassment, alarm or distress.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on October 10.