Homeless man awaits punishment for stealing from Wigan supermarket and racist behaviour

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
A homeless man has admitted stealing from a Wigan shop and racist behaviour.

Thomas McSpirit, 31, pleaded guilty to the theft of spirits worth £50 from Sainsbury’s, in Marus Bridge, on February 28.

He also confessed to a racially aggravated public order offence on the same day, where he used abusive words or behaviour towards a man, intending to cause him harassment, alarm or distress.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on October 10.

