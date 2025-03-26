A sex fiend and bully has been jailed after his horrific rape of a Wigan woman was caught on a baby camera.

Connor Pennell, 27, of Vines Cross Way, Skelmersdale was yesterday (March 25) sentenced to nine and a half years in prison by a Bolton Crown Court judge after being found guilty of breaching his restraining order, rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, non-fatal strangulation and three counts of voyeurism.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and has an indefinite restraining order preventing any contact with his victim.

Pennell was found guilty after our detectives uncovered footage through a baby camera monitor that was saved to his phone showing the horrific rape of a woman who was trapped in a controlling relationship with him.

Concerns were raised back in July 2024 in Wigan, when officers spoke to the victim who bravely came forward.

He was previously charged for battery and strangulation when a protection from harassment order was also put into place.

This didn’t stop his offending days, weeks and months later and following the retrieval of further evidence he was later charged with the offences for which he has now been sent down in July 2024.

He used controlling and coercive behaviour as well as threatening behaviour to release intimate images if it was shared that he had breached his order. This was over a long period of time where his attitude towards the victim, despite her not wanting to be in a relationship with him anymore and no consent being given, became violent and abusive in person and over text.

Once arrested and interviewed, Pennell pleaded his innocence and told another version of events, stating to officers that his phone would back up what he was saying.

This couldn’t have been further from the truth as when they began to retrieve the data the opposite came to light of the deliberate attempts to record footage on the baby monitor of the offences which the victim was unaware of.

On one occasion, the victim thought she was going to die after Pennell strangled her. Prompting her to report it due to the fear she had on her life.

After bravely disclosing the incidents in confidence to our officers, at court the victim in her impact statement highlighted the struggles she has been through: "Before I met Connor, I was a funny, bubbly, confident, loyal, young girl, and I had many friends who I loved, and a whole family who I loved with all my heart and who loved me, I had a life and a future to look forward to.

"He stripped pretty much every aspect of my life away and has changed the course of my future. I’m not the same person I was.

"Connor made me re-live it all, sitting in this court, surrounded by strangers watching videos of myself in an extremely personal state that haunts me. I have flashbacks of everything he has done to me and flashbacks of the trial.

"I hope that sentencing will help other Victims of Domestic violence and sexual crimes come forward and show them that their voices will be heard, and that justice will be served.

"It’s a long road to recovery because once the abuse stops it doesn’t mean it’s over, survivors always say the bruises disappear but the mental aspect of it takes much longer and they are right, so I am relearning to love myself. I will not let him take any more of me. Connor is a danger to women and children, and I pray that today’s sentencing reflects how powerful it is what one man’s damage can cause."

Det Con Amy Stewart from our Wigan district said: “Pennell had a complete disregard for women and is an extremely dangerous individual.

“The bravery of the victim in coming forward and then having the confidence and belief in us to be able to support a prosecution will hopefully help her as she tries to rebuild her life after what was a horrific time for her, with Pennell now facing the consequences.

“His misogynistic attitude towards women was clear for all to see in the end once we uncovered the shocking and disturbing evidence.

“I want to stress the importance to anyone out there who may be a controlling relationship to please, when possible, to reach out and speak to us as we can help and ensure you receive the necessary support. No life should be overshadowed by those who are intent on causing unnecessary and traumatic abuse.”

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

- Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

- Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email [email protected]

- We Are Survivors provides specialist trauma informed support to male victims in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape, or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.