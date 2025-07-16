A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan borough man charged with dealing crack cocaine and heroin.

Sean Kelleher, 44, of Ena Crescent in Leigh, had been due to appear before town justices charged with possession of the two class A drugs with intent to supply them, plus the possession of criminal property - namely cash - on January 31 204.

But when he failed to attend the hearing, the bench tasked police with tracking him down.