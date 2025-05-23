Hunt for Wigan drug-driving road ban flouting suspect after court no show
Police have been tasked with finding a Wigan man who failed to attend court when accused of flouting a road ban while high on drugs.
Andrew Holt, 53, of Walnut Avenue, Whelley, had been due to appear before borough justices to face charges of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and doing so while under the influence of cocaine.
But when he did not turn up for the hearing, the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.
The offences are alleged to have taken place on July 9 last year in Bury.