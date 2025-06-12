An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan woman accused of trying to apply for care work when banned from doing so.

Heather Atherton, 48, of Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, had been due to appear before borough justices to face a charge under the 2006 Safeguarding Vulnerable Groups Act of seeking to engage in regulated activity from which barred by applying for a care professional role on February 21 last year.

But she failed to attend and so police were tasked with finding and arresting her.