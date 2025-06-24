Illegal drug production and supply charges brought against Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST

Charges of producing and supply drugs have been brought against a Wigan borough 31-year-old.

Daniel Buckley, of Mealhouse Court, Atherton, was in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to face accusations of being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis and also the supply of cocaine between September 8 2021 and April 4 2021.

It is further alleged that he was in possession of criminal property - namely more than £5,000 on April 4 2021.

No pleas have yet been entered and a July 21 date was set for his first appearance before a Bolton judge, before which time he is on unconditional bail.

