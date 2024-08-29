Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan holidaymaker drunkenly abused fellow passengers on a flight home from Tenerife after downing a bottle of gin, a court heard.

Farrah Drury also then hurled racist abuse at a police officer who had been called aboard to remove her from the plane at Manchester Airport.

The 31-year-old, of Tatton Drive in Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being drunk on an aircraft on August 9 and to the racially or religiously aggravated harassment of PC Khan that same day.

The hearing was told that Drury had been on holiday to Tenerife and bought a bottle of spirits at the island airport's duty free which she then proceeded to drink before and during the flight to Manchester.

As the journey proceeded, she became increasingly disruptive, by insulting and abusing other passengers and failing to follow instructions from the flight staff.

The incidents were reported to the captain who messaged ahead, requesting police assistance and PC Khan boarded to arrest Drury for her disorderly behaviour.

It was then that she racially abused the officer too.

At the same hearing this week Drury also admitted to attacking three female police officers in Tameside on December 11 last year, two being common assaults of PC Ogden and Sgt Young and the other being the assault by beating of PC Friday.

Drury was given bail, conditional that she does not enter Manchester Airport without a valid ticket until she attends Manchester Crown Court for sentencing by a judge on September 24.