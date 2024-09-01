A shoplifter who spat at a Wigan store worker who caught her has been jailed.

Susan Buckley, 36, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to admit to stealing £24 worth of Lenor Beads from Home Bargains on March 3 and £54 worth of Lynx deodorants from B&M Bargains Robin Park on May 20.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Buckley pleaded guilty to the charge of assault by beating, which covers spitting as well as physical blows. She was sent to prison for a total of 16 weeks, the bench telling her she had been given a custodial sentence because of "the totality of offences, her record for like offending, lack of compliance and engagement with probation, the fact that crimes were committed whilst on licence, and spitting at a public-facing worker, risking disease transmission."