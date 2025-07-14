A jail sentence has been imposed on a Wigan 31-year-old who harassed a woman for two months then breached a restraining order to bother her again.

Andrew Gregory, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to harassing the named female between May 1 and July 2, then after the courts ordered no contact, contacted her again on June 30.

He also admitted to stealing £6 worth of washing tablets on February 4 from Nisa Local on Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall.

The hearing was told that he repeatedly turned up at his victim's home against her wishes and demanded money.

Gregory was jailed for a total of 30 weeks.