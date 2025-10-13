A mum who was terrorised by her partner said she was “extremely disappointed” by the prison sentence he was given.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Jools was jailed for a total of three years and four months at Bolton Crown Court, which included nine months for engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship.

But his ex-partner, who wishes to remain anonymous, believes he should have received a longer sentence for what he put her through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Jools was found guilty of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour

She said: “I’m extremely disappointed by what he got for what he did to me. I’m fuming.

"He has changed me. I’m not the same person I was.”

The woman was introduced to Jools, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley, by a friend in 2018, but it was only in 2023 that they began a relationship.

He went to stay with her in Dorset, but she says he took her money, made her wear clothes which hid her body, lied, sent threatening messages and sexually abused her.

She says he stopped her talking to friends and family and even accused her of having an affair with her son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It culminated in him physically and verbally attacking the woman in December 2023 and locking her out of her home in pouring rain, which led to his arrest.

Jools, 57, was charged and was found guilty in his absence when he failed to attend court in February.

A warrant for arrest was issued and it was only in June that he was finally brought back before the courts.

His ex-partner attended a court hearing by video link and said it was very difficult to see him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jools’ prison sentence includes one month for failing to surrender to court.

He was also jailed for offences in a separate case, in which he twice tried to engage in sexual communication with a child, sent intimate photographs or film to cause alarm, distress or humiliation, and tried to make a child aged 13 to 15 watch or look at an image of sexual activity.

He is subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and a five-year restraining order which bans him from contacting his ex-partner.

He is now behind bars and his ex-partner is trying to move forward with her life, while dealing with the impact of what he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been diagnosed with complex PTSD, is receiving counselling and therapy, needs medication to help her sleep and even had a mini-stroke due to the stress. She said: “I actually don’t like my house anymore, I don’t feel safe, no matter what. I have had so much put in place to protect me because of what he’s done.

"To get nine months is a joke. I had to tell my mum that if I ended up dead, it’s because of James. My mum is in her 60s, she doesn’t want to hear that.

"It breaks my heart. He is evil.”

But she was determined to speak out about Jools in a bid to prevent him hurting anyone else in future.

She says the CPS even changed its protocols for domestic abuse victims after she wrote to them.

If you need to speak to someone, call Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse Service (DIAS) between 8am and 6pm on weekdays on 01942 311365 or the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.