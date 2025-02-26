Jail for Leigh burglar who went on spending spree with stolen bank cards
Tony Lock, 49, of Youd Street, Leigh, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and seven counts of fraud was sentenced to five years and nine months behind bars.
Terri Young, 37, of Cameron Street in Wigan, also admitted to the break-in and seven frauds along with handling stolen goods and was given a 12-month community order which included completing 80 hours of unpaid work.
The hearing was told the pair used stolen Aqua, Barclay and NatWest cards in Sainsburys in Westhoughton, McDonald’s in Bolton, a vape shop and mini-mart in Bolton and the Tesco store in Hindley. Relatively small amounts were spent at each location.