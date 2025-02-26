A Wigan borough couple who burgled a house and then went on to splash out on goods and food at shops and a McDonald’s have been sentenced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Lock, 49, of Youd Street, Leigh, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and seven counts of fraud was sentenced to five years and nine months behind bars.

Terri Young, 37, of Cameron Street in Wigan, also admitted to the break-in and seven frauds along with handling stolen goods and was given a 12-month community order which included completing 80 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was told the pair used stolen Aqua, Barclay and NatWest cards in Sainsburys in Westhoughton, McDonald’s in Bolton, a vape shop and mini-mart in Bolton and the Tesco store in Hindley. Relatively small amounts were spent at each location.