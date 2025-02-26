Jail for Leigh burglar who went on spending spree with stolen bank cards

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan borough couple who burgled a house and then went on to splash out on goods and food at shops and a McDonald’s have been sentenced.

Tony Lock, 49, of Youd Street, Leigh, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and seven counts of fraud was sentenced to five years and nine months behind bars.

Terri Young, 37, of Cameron Street in Wigan, also admitted to the break-in and seven frauds along with handling stolen goods and was given a 12-month community order which included completing 80 hours of unpaid work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hearing was told the pair used stolen Aqua, Barclay and NatWest cards in Sainsburys in Westhoughton, McDonald’s in Bolton, a vape shop and mini-mart in Bolton and the Tesco store in Hindley. Relatively small amounts were spent at each location.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice