Jail for shoplifter who broke court order by going to borough supermarket
Daniel Wilcock, 30, went to Asda, on Leigh Road, Leigh, on March 8 and 18, breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed at Bolton Magistrates' Court on November 21.
He stole two joints of beef worth £40 on the first date and laundry products worth £14.86 on the second occasion.
Wilcock, of Chapel Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and two breaches of the order when he appeared before Wigan justices.
Charges claiming he breached the order by going to Asda on March 10 and stealing washing pods were dismissed when no evidence was offered.
He was jailed for a total of 20 weeks and told to pay £54.86 compensation.