Jail for shoplifter who broke court order by going to borough supermarket

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th May 2025, 07:00 BST
A borough man is behind bars after twice going into a supermarket from which he was banned and shoplifting.

Daniel Wilcock, 30, went to Asda, on Leigh Road, Leigh, on March 8 and 18, breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed at Bolton Magistrates' Court on November 21.

Most Popular

He stole two joints of beef worth £40 on the first date and laundry products worth £14.86 on the second occasion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilcock, of Chapel Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and two breaches of the order when he appeared before Wigan justices.

Asda on Leigh Road, Leighplaceholder image
Asda on Leigh Road, Leigh

Charges claiming he breached the order by going to Asda on March 10 and stealing washing pods were dismissed when no evidence was offered.

He was jailed for a total of 20 weeks and told to pay £54.86 compensation.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice