Jail for violent Wigan shoplifter who urinated in police car
Karen O'Malley, 55, of no fixed address, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the theft of the food from a Galloway's bakery on July 13 to the assault by beating of a named woman on the same occasion.
She had initially denied the latter charge but changed her plea.
She also pleaded guilty to criminal damage by deliberately urinating in a police car and spitting at it on August 17.
The bench gave her a 22-week custodial sentence, telling her she was being locked up because the offences were so serious that they warranted jail time, that she had a history of similar offences and that when given community sentences she had not followed them and gone on to re-offend.
She was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the police.