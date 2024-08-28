Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter who attacked someone trying to stop her stealing biscuits from a Wigan shop has been jailed.

Karen O'Malley, 55, of no fixed address, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the theft of the food from a Galloway's bakery on July 13 to the assault by beating of a named woman on the same occasion.

She had initially denied the latter charge but changed her plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also pleaded guilty to criminal damage by deliberately urinating in a police car and spitting at it on August 17.

Magistrates told Karen O'Malley she should be jailed because of the seriousness of the offences and her previous track record

The bench gave her a 22-week custodial sentence, telling her she was being locked up because the offences were so serious that they warranted jail time, that she had a history of similar offences and that when given community sentences she had not followed them and gone on to re-offend.

She was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the police.