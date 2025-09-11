A thief is behind bars after admitting he stole from Wigan shops and a car.

John Blaney-Hayes, 32, of Cecil Street, Leigh, was due to stand trial on four counts of theft, but changed his pleas to guilty.

He stole washing pods on June 27 and chocolates on July 4, both from Tesco Express, and meat from Aldi on July 9.

He also stole £10 cash from a car on Wigan Road, Standish, between July 14 and 15.

Blaney-Hayes also admitted stealing cosmetics from Boots at Robin Retail Park on August 15.

He was jailed for a total of 24 weeks and ordered to pay £1,005 compensation.