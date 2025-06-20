A Wigan 41-year-old who admitted to breaking into a business, stealing bank cards and then fraudulently used them to withdraw cash has been jailed.

Lee Barber, 41, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to breaking into Power Engineering with intent to steal, stealing a wallet containing bank cards and then using one or more of them to make cash withdrawals totalling £250. All the offences took place between May 20 and 23.

He was given a 12-month custodial term, the bench telling him that only a prison term was warranted because of the upset and distress he had caused, the fact that he committed the offences while on licence from prison and because he had a history of similar crimes.

Barber was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation.