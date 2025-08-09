Jail for Wigan man, 21, who had sex chats with 12-year-old

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Aug 2025, 18:00 BST
A Wigan 21-year-old who had sex chats with a 12-year-old girl and making child abuse films has been jailed.

Kieran Atkinson, from Ince, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the charge involving the girl and to the creation of three images that fall into to the most serious category of abuse - A - and five category B images.

He also admmitted to breaching a sexual harm prevention order in doing so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year Atkinson was given a suspended prison sentence for having a collection of child abuse films.

Kieran Atkinson has been jailed for 28 monthsplaceholder image
Kieran Atkinson has been jailed for 28 months

The hearing was told that damning evidence of the conversations was found on electronic devices belonging to Atkinson.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given a total of 28 months in prison which included 16 from the suspended sentence being activated.

He was also ordered to sign onto the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice