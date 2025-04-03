Jail for Wigan sex fiend who raped sleeping woman
Adam Clossick, 27, of Hereford Road in Hindley, had been allowed to sleep on his victim’s settee after a night out with friends when he told her he didn’t have anywhere to stay due to a row with his partner.
But during his trial a Manchester Crown Court jury heard that during the night of January 9 2022 he went up to the then 23-year-old’s bedroom and raped her while she was asleep.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, woke the next morning to find Clossick in bed alongside her and her clothing disturbed.
Fearing she had been sexually assaulted, she told family, her mum reported the incident to the police and she was taken to a specialist rape clinic.
The hearing was told that samples taken confirmed Clossick’s DNA and he was arrested on suspicion of rape.
At first Clossick declined to comment, but once presented with the forensic evidence, he claimed that intercourse had been consensual.
This was his defence throughout the five-day trial, but a jury took just 90 minutes to deliver a unanimous guilty verdict.
Returning to court for sentencing, he was given an eight-year term behind bars and was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order preventing any contact with his victim.