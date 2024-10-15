Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A voyeur who "upskirted" a schoolgirl at Wigan bus station and a woman in the town's Tesco supermarket has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny Gentle, (also known as Kyle Furlong), had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to recording images under someone's clothing without consent and for gratification on May 14 in Wigan and using a mobile phone to record someone doing a private act on May 17 with the intent of providing sexual gratification for a third party.

The hearing was told he used a mobile phone to film under a female shopper's dress at the hypermarket on Central Park Way before someone alerted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She would later pick Gentle out of a police identity parade.

Johnny Gentle, aka Kevin Furlong, 'upskirted' a schoolgirl at WIgan bus station

Three days later he was at it again, filming under the clothes of a girl aged under 16.

On this occasion his crime was caught on bus station CCTV cameras.

Gentle was quickly identified and provided "no comment” interviews to the police. He was charged and remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, Gentle was sent to prison for a total of 12 months and a sexual harm prevention order, which had already been imposed on him, was re-set to begin for another 10 years.

Det Con Riyaz Patel from Wigan CID said: “Johnny Gentle is a sexual predator who has committed sexual acts against lone vulnerable females.

“I’d like to thank the victims for coming forward to apprehend this dangerous offender and bring him off the streets of Wigan.

“I hope the sentence imposed by the courts give the victim’s closure and shows that the police will investigate serious and sexual crime vigorously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers will always work thoroughly and diligently to punish those responsible for sexual crimes in our communities.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to come forward and speak to the police. We will listen to you and we will investigate.”

Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via 101 or through the Live Chat function on the website, www.gmp.police.uk. Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Support Available

If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also report information and crimes on the police’s website (www.gmp.police.uk).

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

There are also many support agencies available across Greater Manchester and nationally that can help and provide support.

For more information and to find the support services available, please visit the force’s support pages.

Support for Rape and Sexual Assault:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre - Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted in Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

We Are Survivors Manchester - provides specialist trauma informed support to male victims in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape, or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.