Jailed: taxi driver raped female passenger in Wigan
Police today praised the victim for her bravery in standing up to “sexual predator” Dediki Mosi over the four years since the crime took place to the point of resolution in court this week.
The 34-year-old, of Aldercroft Avenue, Bolton was sentenced today (Friday August 30) at Manchester Crown Court after being found guilty of rape, sexual assault, and sexual assault by penetration.
The hearing was told that on September 19 2020, the victim, who was 29 at the time, had been for a few drinks and a meal with her friends in a Wigan pub.
Afterwards she went back to her friend’s house and in the evening left in a taxi that had been ordered to take her home.
Mosi, who was the taxi driver, assaulted the woman and raped her while she was in his car.
He was arrested on suspicion of rape in October 2020.
When interviewed by detectives, Mosi asked “what rape?” and also said that he used to have a working dash cam in his car, but the night of the rape, it was broken.
Mosi was subsequently charged with rape on March 31 2022 and has now been found guilty by a jury following a trial.
Det Con Sally-Anne Skellern of GMP’s Wigan District, said: “Mosi spotted his victim and took advantage of her, she was alone after going out for drinks with her friends and just needed someone to get her home safely.
“Mosi should have been the person who got her home safely, instead he raped her in his taxi.
“Our thoughts are with the victim as she tries to move forward with her life after this ordeal.
“We’d like to commend her bravery and persistence in assisting us with our case of the last four years to get Mosi behind bars.
“Mosi is a sexual predator and his monstrous actions saw him prey on a vulnerable young woman, it is unspeakable and I’m glad he is behind bars and the streets are a safer place for women without him.
“We want all members of our community, especially women and girls, to feel they are safe when going about their daily lives in Greater Manchester and we are working with partners across Greater Manchester to better achieve this.”
Support Available
If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.
You can also report information and crimes on our website (www.gmp.police.uk).
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
There are also lots of organisations and support agencies available across Greater Manchester and nationally that can help and provide support for you.
For more information and to find the support services available to you, please visit our support pages.