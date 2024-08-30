Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A taxi driver who assaulted and raped a passenger he had picked up in Wigan has been caged for 10 years.

Police today praised the victim for her bravery in standing up to “sexual predator” Dediki Mosi over the four years since the crime took place to the point of resolution in court this week.

The 34-year-old, of Aldercroft Avenue, Bolton was sentenced today (Friday August 30) at Manchester Crown Court after being found guilty of rape, sexual assault, and sexual assault by penetration.

Jailed: taxi driver Dediki Mosi who raped a passenger

The hearing was told that on September 19 2020, the victim, who was 29 at the time, had been for a few drinks and a meal with her friends in a Wigan pub.

Afterwards she went back to her friend’s house and in the evening left in a taxi that had been ordered to take her home.

Mosi, who was the taxi driver, assaulted the woman and raped her while she was in his car.

He was arrested on suspicion of rape in October 2020.

When interviewed by detectives, Mosi asked “what rape?” and also said that he used to have a working dash cam in his car, but the night of the rape, it was broken.

Mosi was subsequently charged with rape on March 31 2022 and has now been found guilty by a jury following a trial.

Det Con Sally-Anne Skellern of GMP’s Wigan District, said: “Mosi spotted his victim and took advantage of her, she was alone after going out for drinks with her friends and just needed someone to get her home safely.

“Mosi should have been the person who got her home safely, instead he raped her in his taxi.

“Our thoughts are with the victim as she tries to move forward with her life after this ordeal.

“We’d like to commend her bravery and persistence in assisting us with our case of the last four years to get Mosi behind bars.

“Mosi is a sexual predator and his monstrous actions saw him prey on a vulnerable young woman, it is unspeakable and I’m glad he is behind bars and the streets are a safer place for women without him.

“We want all members of our community, especially women and girls, to feel they are safe when going about their daily lives in Greater Manchester and we are working with partners across Greater Manchester to better achieve this.”

Support Available

If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report information and crimes on our website (www.gmp.police.uk).

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

There are also lots of organisations and support agencies available across Greater Manchester and nationally that can help and provide support for you.

For more information and to find the support services available to you, please visit our support pages.

Support for Rape and Sexual Assault:

St Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre - Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

Trafford Rape Crisis and Manchester Rape Crisis are run by women for women who have experienced rape and sexual abuse. They are both confidential and can provide information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives.

We Are Survivors Manchester - provides specialist trauma informed support to male victims in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape, or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.