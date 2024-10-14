Judge spares Wigan burglar and knifeman immediate jail
A burglar who was later found carrying an "adapted knife" has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.
When appearing before magistrates, Nicolas Buxton, 31, of Clough House Drive, Leigh, had pleaded guilty to entering a house on Glebe Street, Leigh, and stealing a mobile phone and bank card on March 11.
He also admitted fraud by false representation, having twice used a bank card, and possession of a blade on Bradshawgate, Leigh, on the same day.
Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 16-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.
He must also undergo two years of supervision and complete a drug rehabilitation programme.