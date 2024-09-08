Judge to sentence Wigan borough burglar later caught with knife
A burglar who was later found carrying an "adapted knife" will find out his punishment next month.
Nicolas Buxton, 31, of Clough House Drive, Leigh, pleaded guilty to entering a house on Glebe Street, Leigh, and stealing a mobile phone and bank card on March 11.
He also admitted fraud by false representation, having twice used a bank card, and possession of a blade on Bradshawgate, Leigh, on the same day.
Wigan magistrates committed the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Buxton will be sentenced on October 7.
He was remanded on conditional bail.