July 2027 trial date for Wigan man denied child sex assault
A 23-year-old man from Wigan has denied molesting a schoolgirl.
It is alleged that Joshua Griffiths, 25, of St James's Crescent in Bickershaw, sexually touched a female aged 14 on June 9 2023 and did so without her consent.
But on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered a not guilty plea.
A trial date of July 5 2027 was set although a case management hearing will take place on October 15 this year.
Griffiths is on bail until then.