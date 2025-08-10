July 2027 trial date for Wigan man denied child sex assault

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
A 23-year-old man from Wigan has denied molesting a schoolgirl.

It is alleged that Joshua Griffiths, 25, of St James's Crescent in Bickershaw, sexually touched a female aged 14 on June 9 2023 and did so without her consent.

But on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered a not guilty plea.

A trial date of July 5 2027 was set although a case management hearing will take place on October 15 this year.

Griffiths is on bail until then.

