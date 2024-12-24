Knife possession and car vandalism charges admitted by Wigan woman
A young Wigan woman has admitted to vandalising a car and having a knife in public.
Kayleigh Martin, 21, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having a blade in public and causing damage to Stephen Gaskell's Ford Fiesta on April 3.
She was released on conditional bail until sentencing on March 21.
