A banned Wigan Athletic supporter has been fined after breaching a court order.

Matthew Burgoyne, of Wigan Road in Standish, appeared before local justices to admit failing to surrender his passport before the Finland-England game on October 13 last year when the subject of a football banning order.

In October 2022 Burgoyne admitted to disorder at Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park in November 2021 when he appeared before city magistrates.

The hearing was told he was involved in a fight in the players' car park before the final whistle and was seen to punch a supporter.

Matthew Burgoyne failed to surrender his passport before last October's Finland-England fixture

He was fined more than £1,000 and a three-year order banning him from attending any Latics and England matches for three years.

For now breaching that order the 36-year-old was fined £50 and ordered to pay a further £18 in costs and an £85 victim services surcharge.