Multiple accusations of rape, indecent assault, gross indecency and unlawful intercourse with girls under the age of 14 have been brought against a Leigh 54-year-old.

Harry Wood, of Laburnum Avenue, faces a total of 22 allegations of sexual crimes against children.

They are historical charges involving four different complainants, now women, and date from between December 1984 and April 1991.

In total he faces 13 counts of indecent assault of girls aged under 14; three of gross indecency with girls aged under 14; three of unlawful intercourse with girls under 13; and two counts of rape, one of a girl aged under 14 and another under 16.

Manchester magistrates ordered that Wood re-appear before them on September 30.

No pleas have yet been entered.