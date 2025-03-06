A Leigh 29-year-old has been accused of dangerously riding a motorbike he had just snatched.

Dawid Bialek, of Diamond Street in Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to face charges of aggravated vehicle-taking, namely taking a Benelli 125cc motorcycle without its owner's consent on February 26, riding it dangerously along a number of Leigh streets including St Helens Road and Siddow Common, failing to stop for police and using the bike without insurance or a licence.

Pleas have yet to be entered and Bialek will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on April 2 before which time he is on conditional bail.