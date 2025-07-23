Leigh man accused of impersonating police officer

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan borough 36-year-old has denied charges of assault and impersonating a police officer.

Cameron Mills, of Robertshaw Street in Leigh, appeared at the local law courts to enter not guilty pleas to assaulting a woman by beating on June 13 and then to assaulting a man by beating on June 27, the same day he is alleged to have pretended to be a special constable in contravention of the 1996 Police Act.

The case was adjourned until September 23 at the same court when a trial date may be arranged.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice