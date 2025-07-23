A Wigan borough 36-year-old has denied charges of assault and impersonating a police officer.

Cameron Mills, of Robertshaw Street in Leigh, appeared at the local law courts to enter not guilty pleas to assaulting a woman by beating on June 13 and then to assaulting a man by beating on June 27, the same day he is alleged to have pretended to be a special constable in contravention of the 1996 Police Act.