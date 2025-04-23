Leigh man admits to bad driving and harassment after more serious charges dropped
Bradley Stradins, of Guest Street, appeared before Wigan magistrates had previously pleaded not guilty to the stalking without violence of a named female between February 8 and 18 this year and to dangerously driving a black Audi along Atherleigh Way on the first of those dates.
At his latest hearing, no evidence was offered by the prosecution for either of those charges but he pleaded guilty to new charges of driving without due care and attention and harassment of the woman without violence.
He also admitted to driving without insurance.
Stradins was remanded into custody until he reappears at the same court for sentencing on May 6.