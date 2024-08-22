Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Leigh 58-year-old has admitted animal cruelty charges.

Carl Marsden, of Laxey Crescent, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Staffordshire bull terrier called Tiara in September and October last year by asphyxiating the pet and failing to secure veterinary care for her when she was suffering from an ulcerated abdominal tumour, lack of appetite and weakness.