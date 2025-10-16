A Wigan man is alleged to have terrorised one woman by stalking and tried to burn another one's house down.

David McCormick, 51, of Bulteel Street in Pemberton, appeared before borough magistrates charged with the stalking of a named female, causing serious alarm or distress, between September 29 and October 6, and that on October 3 he committed arson at a house on Kitt Green Road, belonging to another named woman, with intent to endanger life.

He has not entered pleas to either charge and was remanded into custody until he next appears at Bolton Crown Court on November 12.