A young Wigan man with a "flagrant disregard for court orders" has been jailed for flouting a road ban.

Billy Sharratt, 22, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to admit to riding a Suzuki 450cc motorbike in Chorley Street on September 5 when disqualified from driving and doing so when uninsured.

He was given another 12-month ban and sent to prison for four months, being told that only a custodial sentence could be justified, given his track record.