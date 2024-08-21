Man accused of breaking into two addresses in Wigan township
The case of a Wigan man charged with two burglary offences has been sent to the crown court.
Liam Kempshall, 31, of St Wilfrid's Way, Standish, is accused of entering a property on Cross Street, Standish, as a trespasser with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on someone on September 20, 2023.
He is also charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal at an address on Market Street on the same day.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 18.
Kempshall was remanded on conditional bail.