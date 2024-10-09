Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 55-year-old has been accused of arson and failing to save a cat trapped inside the Wigan house he had just torched.

Seiriea Mancinne White, of Westwell Street in Leigh is charged with deliberately setting fire to a council house in Glebe Road, Standish on January 16 this year and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by not letting the pet out when he knew it would come to harm.

No pleas have yet been entered and he was released on conditional bail until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 6.