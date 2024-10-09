Man accused of firebombing Wigan home with cat trapped inside

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
A 55-year-old has been accused of arson and failing to save a cat trapped inside the Wigan house he had just torched.

Seiriea Mancinne White, of Westwell Street in Leigh is charged with deliberately setting fire to a council house in Glebe Road, Standish on January 16 this year and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by not letting the pet out when he knew it would come to harm.

No pleas have yet been entered and he was released on conditional bail until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 6.

