A Wigan man has been accused of dumping 40 binbags full of waste near a graveyard.

Darren Jones, 38, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Manchester magistrates to face a single charge of flytipping household rubbish, namely clothing, on land off Cemetery Road, Ince, on December 17 last year. The land is close to Wigan, Ince and Westwood cemeteries as well as the crematorium.

He has not yet entered a plea and he was given unconditional bail until a date before Wigan magistrates on September 4.