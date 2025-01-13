Man accused of multiple attacks on Wigan woman and perverting course of justice
Robert Daniels, 46, of Blacon Point Road in Chester, appeared before borough justices to face a total of nine charges, all but one involving the same named female.
It is alleged that he assaulted her by beating and threatened to kill her last November 2, said that he would end her life again both on January 2 and 5, and on those occasions intentionally throttled her and also caused her actual bodily harm on that final occasion.
He is also accused of trying to pervert the course of justice by the January 2 death threat and also by sending a text to a named male on January 5 telling him not to contact police.
Daniels was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 11