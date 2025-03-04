Man accused of stealing alcohol and other items worth £400 from supermarket
A man accused of stealing goods worth £400 from a supermarket has appeared in court.
Police officers were called to Asda in Skelmersdale on Thursday to a report that items had been taken, including bottles of alcohol.
A 27-year old man was arrested at the supermarket.
Ion Marin, 27, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, has since been charged with theft and going equipped for theft.
He appeared in court on Friday and another hearing was scheduled to take place later this month.