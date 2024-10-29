Man bailed after being accused of choking a Wigan woman
A Wigan 39-year-old is facing domestic abuse charges.
James Turner, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough justices accused of intentionally strangling and assaulting a named woman causing actual bodily harm on October 16.
He has not entered pleas to those charges but denies breaking a named male's mobile phone on the same day.
He was released on conditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on November 22.