Man bailed after being accused of choking a Wigan woman

A Wigan 39-year-old is facing domestic abuse charges.

James Turner, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough justices accused of intentionally strangling and assaulting a named woman causing actual bodily harm on October 16.

He has not entered pleas to those charges but denies breaking a named male's mobile phone on the same day.

He was released on conditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on November 22.

