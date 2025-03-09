A man has been charged with causing the death of popular Wigan rugby referee Cliff Tamou.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 58-year-old Ashton lorry driver’s MAN Truck HGV broke down on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 16 and 15 near Stoke-on-Trent on the evening of Thursday, February 27.

While out of the cab he was struck by a Toyota Avensis and suffered fatal injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliff Tamou

Now, Ghulam Haider, 22, from Dudley, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, as well as using a vehicle without insurance.

He appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre, where he was remanded into custody, and is due at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on April 7.

Staffordshire Police said specialist officers are supporting Mr Tamou’s family.

He hailed from New Zealand and moved to the UK more than 30 years ago, settling in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family described him as a “devoted” husband, father to six children and five grandchildren, who was a lorry driver for many years and loved playing, refereeing and coaching rugby.

Since news of his death broke, many rugby clubs have paid tribute and a minute’s silence was being held before a number of games this weekend.

An online fund-raising appeal set up to support his family has already raised more than £23,000.

Police were keen to speak to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators.

Ring 101, quoting incident 783 of February 27, or message using Live Chat on the force website.

Alternatively contact collision investigators directly by emailing [email protected].