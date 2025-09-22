A charge of causing serious injury by careless driving has been brought against a Wigan borough 32-year-old.

Hooman Mohammady, of Sale Lane in Tyldesley, appeared before Tameside magistrates to be accused of being at the wheel of a Ford Mustang on Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on March 22 last year when his careless driving lead to Stephen Welsby being seriously hurt in a collision.

The case was sent to Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court and Mohammady will make his first appearance there on October 16, before which he has been released on unconditional bail.

He has yet to enter a plea.