A man who launched a “brutal” attack on a Wigan borough mechanic has been found guilty of his murder.

Jack Naylor, 22, of Browning Avenue, Atherton, denied murdering Tom Gomm, 44, claiming Mr Gomm had attacked him and that he acted in self-defence.

But he was found guilty of murder – as well as a racially aggravated public order offence – after a trial at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

Lisa Moorby, senior crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Jack Naylor carried out a brutal attack on Mr Gomm which led to his death.

"Naylor became abusive on arrest and subjected one of the officers to racial abuse.

“He failed to take full responsibility for his actions, claiming that he only hit Mr Gomm in self-defence and that the victim died due to previous injuries.

“Having heard the strong evidence presented by the prosecution, the jury found Naylor guilty of murder.

“My thoughts are with Thomas Gomm’s loved ones, who I hope can find some comfort in this verdict.”

Jack Naylor was celebrating his birthday with his mother and her friend Mr Gomm at a property on Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, on December 15.

But an argument broke out after several alcoholic drinks, leading to Naylor’s mother leaving at around 7.40pm.

Shortly before 8pm, Naylor, who was described as being “wild eyed” and “agitated”, went looking for her at a nearby address and the occupant called police.

Just after 9.20pm, Mr Gomm, who lived in Tyldesley, was found at the property on Irvine Avenue, unresponsive, in a pool of blood.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and hospital staff, he could not be saved and died in hospital two days later.

He had extensive injuries, including bruising to his head, face, neck and ribs and fractures to his jawbone and hyoid.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Gomm died from traumatic head injuries.

Naylor made no comment in his police interview, but gave a prepared statement in which he claimed Mr Gomm had injuries to his head and ribs as he had been assaulted a few days before.

Naylor will be sentenced on July 28.