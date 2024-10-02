Man who smashed glass front of Wigan bank with a brick awaits fate

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 04:55 GMT
A 29-year-old has admitted to smashing up the front of a Wigan bank and burgling another one the day after.

Sean Prescott, of Chaucer Grove, Atherton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead to the £2,000 of criminal damage to the glass frontage of the TSB outlet in Ashton's Gerard Street on September 23.

He also pleaded guilty to breaking into the Lloyds Bank on Wigan’s Market Street the following day with the intent of stealing.

Prescott was given a total custodial sentence of 38 weeks behind bars.

The front of the TSB in Ashton after the attackThe front of the TSB in Ashton after the attack
The front of the TSB in Ashton after the attack

Wigan Today reported the TSB attack last month.

A reader’s picture showed that several blows had been dealt to the glass but it had not given way.

Police said they had arrested a suspect soon after the early hours incident.

