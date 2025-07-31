Men's Rottweiler 'attacked Wigan police officer'
Three men have been accused of failing to stop his dog from attacking a Wigan police officer.
David Mountford, 35, of Fell Street, David Creighton, 52, of Arrow Street, and Bed Ward, 38, of Cedar Road, all in Leigh, appeared before Tameside magistrates to face a single charge of being the owners or in charge of a dangerously out-of-control Rottweiler which injured a PC Woods on October 2 2022.
The hearing was adjourned until November 12 next year for a review of the case.