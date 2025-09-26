Another dispersal order has been issued across Wigan town centre as police continue to work to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

There will be an increase in police presence in the area over the weekend, with the order running from 3pm today until 3pm on Sunday.

Officers will have the power to instruct and advise anyone who is causing, or very likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to leave the area immediately.

The additional powers are due to reports of anti-social behaviour incidents in the town centre over previous weekends.

Wigan town centre

And it follows the stabbings of a 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy at the bus station earlier this month. A 16-year-old boy charged in relation to that incident is due to appear in court again next month.

Neighbourhood inspector Lisa Morris, from Wigan police, said: "This will be the fourth weekend that we have put a dispersal order in place.

"The orders are having a positive effect and it can be extended if required.

"Groups have had to be dispersed and we are going to be visiting parents of those young people that are causing anti-social behaviour.”

Report anti-social behaviour to police by calling 101 or at gmp.police.uk. Always call 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.