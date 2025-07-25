A Wigan motorist whose passenger died in a horror smash has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Jonathan Mennell was fatally injured when the white Ford Kuga hit a tree on Southworth Road, Newton-le-Willows, on June 10 last year.

The 35-year-old from Lowton died at the scene.

Martin Green, 36, of Beech Avenue, Lowton, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today.

Jonathan Mennell

Two other charges – drink-driving and failing to co-operate with preliminary tests – were withdrawn.

Green will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday.

In a statement released after his death, Jonathan’s family said: “As a family we are deeply saddened and shocked to hear our lovely Jonny has passed away.

"Beloved son, father, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to all. Anyone that knew Jonny will be devastated by this news, as all he did was make people laugh and smile.

"He will be forever missed, may he now rest in peace.”