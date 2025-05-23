Motorist denies killing Leigh baby girl in car park crash

By Rod Minchin
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:30 BST

A man has denied killing a baby girl from Leigh who died after being hit by a car in a multi-storey car park.

Flaviu Naghi, 34, pleaded not guilty to two charges of causing the death of six-month-old Sophia Kelemen by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs.

Naghi, of Rondini Avenue, Luton, Bedfordshire, but previously of Irvine Street in Leigh, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during a brief hearing at Swansea Crown Court.

Judge Catherine Richards adjourned the case and released Naghi on conditional bail.

Sophia KelemanSophia Keleman
Sophia Keleman

He will next appear before the court on June 2 for his trial, which is due to last a week.

Tom Crowther KC appeared for the prosecution while John Hipkin KC represented the defendant.

Sophia was hit by a car on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2, and died a day later in hospital.

She had been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and undergone emergency treatment.

An inquest opening at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in January heard Sophia died of an “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.

