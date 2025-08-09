A motorist whose bad driving caused crippling injuries to a man in a Wigan smash will be sentenced next month.

Joseph Milner, 22, of Spencers Bridge, Newburgh, had been charged with causing David Kelly serious injury by dangerously driving a Ford Ka along Victoria Street in Newtown on October 6 2023.

He had previously offered an alternative plea of guilty to causing the injuries through careless driving while pleading not guilty to the more serious allegation.

At the latest hearing at Bolton Crown Court, prosecutors accepted the lesser plea and the judge adjourned the case until September 17 when Milner will learn his fate.