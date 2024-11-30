Motorist who drove dangerously round Wigan streets learns his fate
Dean Winstanley, of Wentworth Road, Ashton, had already appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to driving a Vauxhall Insignia dangerously around Wallgate, The Saddle Junction, Tyrer Ave and Mesnes Avenue Worsley Mesnes, on September 16 and then failing to give a roadside breath test to police and so failing to provide a breath specimen.
He had been committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing where he has now received a 12 month prison sentence which was suspended for two years.
Winstanley was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities while paying a total of £337 to victim services and the courts.